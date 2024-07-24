All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Discusses Bradon Aiyuk's Hold In

"I don't see much difference between a hold in and a hold out. It's probably better for them to hold in because so they don't get fines since you can't resend them like you could back in the day. But I don't see much difference.”

Grant Cohn

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk showed up to Day 1 of 49ers training camp, but didn't practice, which means he's "holding in." Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said about Aiyuk on Wednesday, courtesy of the 49ers public relations department.


Q: WR Brandon Aiyuk showed up but he didn't practice. He's essentially holding in. Is that preferable to a holdout or is it a sign that maybe a deal's imminent?

SHANAHAN: "I don't really know what it means. It just means his back is sore today and his neck is sore. So going to stay out of practice, which obviously is a hold in. And so we expected it, and I understand the situation fully.”

Q: What's your view on hold ins? Can they just go on indefinitely for you? Do you have a point where you're like, we can't have that?

SHANAHAN: “I don't think we've had a hold in. So I don't see much difference between a hold in and a hold out. It's probably better for them to hold in because so they don't get fines since you can't resend them like you could back in the day. But I don't see much difference.”

Q: Is it better for you or same difference?

SHANAHAN: “Same difference. I think it's better for them I think too that at least they can be around here, in meetings and stuff like that. So hopefully when things do work out they're just still use to some things. They haven't been that far behind.”

Q: You said you talked to Brandon occasionally through the offseason. Did you talk to him since he's been here and how do you gauge his move?

SHANAHAN: “It's been one day with him and I think he's coming in with a plan that's been obvious so far. He is holding in and we'll see how it goes each day.”

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

