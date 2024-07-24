49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Discusses Bradon Aiyuk's Hold In
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk showed up to Day 1 of 49ers training camp, but didn't practice, which means he's "holding in." Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said about Aiyuk on Wednesday, courtesy of the 49ers public relations department.
Q: WR Brandon Aiyuk showed up but he didn't practice. He's essentially holding in. Is that preferable to a holdout or is it a sign that maybe a deal's imminent?
SHANAHAN: "I don't really know what it means. It just means his back is sore today and his neck is sore. So going to stay out of practice, which obviously is a hold in. And so we expected it, and I understand the situation fully.”
Q: What's your view on hold ins? Can they just go on indefinitely for you? Do you have a point where you're like, we can't have that?
SHANAHAN: “I don't think we've had a hold in. So I don't see much difference between a hold in and a hold out. It's probably better for them to hold in because so they don't get fines since you can't resend them like you could back in the day. But I don't see much difference.”
Q: Is it better for you or same difference?
SHANAHAN: “Same difference. I think it's better for them I think too that at least they can be around here, in meetings and stuff like that. So hopefully when things do work out they're just still use to some things. They haven't been that far behind.”
Q: You said you talked to Brandon occasionally through the offseason. Did you talk to him since he's been here and how do you gauge his move?
SHANAHAN: “It's been one day with him and I think he's coming in with a plan that's been obvious so far. He is holding in and we'll see how it goes each day.”