49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Discusses Brock Purdy's Disappointing Season
Brock Purdy may have cost himself big money this season.
He'll be eligible for a contract extension next week. And he currently ranks 16th among NFL quarterbacks in completion percentage, 13th in touchdown passes, 14th in quarterback rating and fourth in interceptions.
Most importantly, his record is 6-9, and he's largely to blame. Because in the second half this season, he has 8 touchdown passes and 10 picks. When the 49ers have needed him to be the man, he has been the problem. He has thrown no game-winning touchdown passes in his career, but he certainly has thrown a few game-losing interceptions.
On Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how Purdy is handling his disappointing season.
“I think he's handled this year head on," Shanahan said. "He hasn't ran from anything. He’s attacked everything, plays as hard as he can and works as hard as he can and comes in always on Mondays and Tuesdays and faces the truth of everything and comes back and grinds and tries to get better each week. I guess I can talk about him more at the end of the year, but I thought last night he was disappointed in the turnovers, he was disappointed in the loss. But just, kind of how he always is.”
Shanahan was simultaneously praising Brock for how's handled his his bad season while acknowledging that he's having a bad season. That's "the truth of everything." Despite Purdy's best intentions, he's turning the ball over when it matters and losing.