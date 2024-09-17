All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Explains How Brian Flores Outcoached him

Two seasons in a row, Kyle Shanahan flew to Minnesota and got outcoached by Brian Flores.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with a referee during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with a referee during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Last year, Shanahan had Christian McCaffrey but no Deebo Samuel or Trent Williams and scored just 17 points and lost. This year, Shanahan had Samuel and Williams but no McCaffrey and still scored just 17 points and lost. It seems like 17 points is Shanahan's limit against Flores.

On Monday, Shanahan was asked why Flores has his number. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.

Q: Was there anything that Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores was doing that was something that you hadn't seen or that maybe you weren't quite as prepared for as maybe you should have been?

SHANAHAN: “No, that's what they do. They either blitz or they back off and play zone. It's one or the other. They've been mixing it up. They did it for 17 games last year. Now they've done it for two games this year. Thought we ran the ball a lot better than a lot of teams have. They're a real tough run defense to go against. I thought we made some good explosives in the pass game, but we just struggled to keep the chains moving on third down. When you end up turning the ball over twice and getting that blocked punt, that was the difference.”

Q: After the game, QB Brock Purdy indicated that, he just kind of openly said, the Brian Flores scheme gave him some trouble seeing things. When you watched the tape, did you see him maybe taking a little longer with the ball than you would like and how much of that was a result of the scheme and maybe also not having Christian in a checkdown option like that?

SHANAHAN: “No, I think that's what the point of the scheme is. It's to have six guys up on the line and come from everywhere. So you’ve got to, it's just a lot of pressure on a quarterback throughout a game. That's what their scheme is. They're going to make you think whether you're hot every play and if you're not, then you’ve got to find the open zones. There are a lot of open zones, but it's tough the way they slow you down with having the threat of zero throughout the game. He does a really good job of mixing it up and that is the challenge for a quarterback. It makes it really tough to get into a rhythm.”

TRANSLATION: Shanahan didn't get outcoached -- Brock Purdy simply turned the ball over twice and failed to keep the chains moving on third down. Receivers were open. Purdy couldn't deal with the pressure Flores presented. Shanahan's scheme wasn't the issue.

Sure, Kyle.

Grant Cohn

