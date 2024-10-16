49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has an Abysmal Win Percentage in Close Games
Kyle Shanahan can't close.
He is not a closer. He can take a team to a Super Bowl but he can't take them all the way to a Super Bowl victory because he is a deeply flawed head coach.
He can pile up lots of yards and points on offense and he's had some of the best defenses in the league the past few seasons. His roster often is the best in the league. And yet he finds ways to not win Super Bowls. Since 2017, he has blown 18 double-digit leads -- tops in the NFL during that time.
He's also one of the worst coaches in NFL history in close games. Seriously. According to the AP's Josh Dubow, Shanahan's win percentage is just .378 in games decided by seven points or fewer, which ranks 119 out of 124 head coaches who have been in at least 40 games decided seven or fewer points. The only head coaches with worse winning percentages than Shanahan in such games are Dom Capers, Zac Taylor, Doug Marrone, Monte Clark and Dan Henning. Not great company.
So why is Shanahan so bad in close games?
Because he's an offensive coordinator at heart. Late in close games, he's more focused on gaining yards than working the clock, which is why he passes so much with leads and lets inferior teams hang around and ultimately come back and beat him. Clock management is his weakness. He needs to blow out teams to beat them.
Not the mark of a great head coach.