49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is a Big Fan of Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams

When it comes to quarterbacks, Kyle Shanahan is extremely picky.

He often isn't wild about young quarterbacks who have lots of hype. And when he thinks a quarterback is overrated, he usually can't hide it.

This week, Shanahan and the 49ers will face the no. 1 pick from this year's draft, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. I asked Shanahan what he thinks of the high-profile rookie. Here's what Shanahan said:

"He's as talented as there is. The stuff that you saw (him do) in college, you can see it in the NFL. He's as good of a thrower as there is. Born to play the position. Has the athletic ability to do whatever. Has the speed to do whatever. He has gotten a lot of playing time. He's getting better as this year goes. I think he's getting a lot more consistent. I think he's playing his best ball probably here the past few weeks. He has put them in a chance to win here these past few games."

It sounds like Shanahan genuinely thinks the world of the Bears' rookie quarterback. It almost sounds like Shanahan would like to coach him.

Earlier this week, Mike Florio of NBC's Pro Football Talk said that the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan both need a fresh start, and that they should trade him to the Chicago Bears. Maybe this idea is farfetched, but I like it. And it sounds like part of Shanahan might like it, too.

