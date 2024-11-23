49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says Brock Purdy Might Not Play vs. the Bills
SANTA CLARA -- The Brock Purdy news keeps getting worse.
First, the 49ers ruled him out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Now there's a chance he'll miss next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Here's what Kyle Shanahan said about Purdy's shoulder injury on Friday courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Q: Is there any development with Brock's shoulder where it got downgraded during the week and is there long-term concern for it?
SHANAHAN: “I don't want to say there's long-term concern. We got the MRI on Monday. We thought he just needed some rest and really weren't concerned about him not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, just surprised him, surprised us, how it felt. So we had to shut him down. So, I really don't what to think of it. The MRI doesn't look like that, so it should be alright. But the way it responded this week, it's really up in the air for next week, so we'll have to see on Monday.”
Q: Did it happen on the touchdown run?
SHANAHAN: “He doesn't know in particular. I don't think so, but he can’t remember a play that it specifically happened on.”
Q: Is it one of those things where as time went on it just started to bother him?
SHANAHAN: “Just complained about how tight it was throughout the game and it started happening throughout the game. That's why he was warming up just a lot more than usual. He said he had a hard time keeping it loose and then after the game is when it really started to hurt and then Monday morning is really why he had to go get an MRI for it.”
Q: Will Brock stay behind for treatment rather than travel?
SHANAHAN: “No, he'll come with us.”