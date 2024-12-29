All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says Lions QB Jared Goff Hasn't Really Improved

Statistically, Jared Goff is having the best season of his career.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) applauds for teammates during warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) applauds for teammates during warm up before the game between Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
His 33 touchdown passes, 71.4 completion percentage and 112.2 passer rating all are career highs. He seems tougher, more confident and more accurate than he ever did when he played for the Rams.

But he also is playing behind the best offensive line in football, plus he has an elite running game, elite receivers and an elite playcaller. So his supporting cast has improved as well.

On Saturday, I asked Kyle Shanahan how Goff has improved in Detroit. His answer might surprise you.

“I think it's hard for any quarterback to be successful if they're not in a good situation," Shanahan said. "But I think Goff was unbelievable with the Rams. Their Super Bowl year, I thought he was a borderline MVP player. I know not every year was like that for him just statistically and stuff. I think the following years weren't quite as good, but when his team's real good around him, he is as good as any quarterback in this league. So, he was a real hard guy to beat in L.A. and the way he's been playing with Detroit, I almost want to say better, but that's how good he was earlier too. So, it was a hell of a rebound for him and I'm happy to see him doing it.”

It may sound like Shanahan was knocking Goff because Shanahan implied that Goff isn't elite unless he has an elite team around him. But that's true of most quarterbacks in the league, including Shanahan's quarterback -- Brock Purdy.

Replace Goff's name with Purdy's and Shanahan's statement remains true.

