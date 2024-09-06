All 49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Tempers Expectations for Week 1 vs. the Jets

Sounds like Shanahan has some anxiety about the start of the season.

Grant Cohn

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- On paper, the 49ers have the best team in the NFL. So they absolutely should beat the Jets on Monday night.

But the 49ers are still experiencing a Super Bowl hangover. And teams that lose a Super Bowl often struggle for various reasons in the first game of the following season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan seems concerned that his loaded roster could underperform against the Jets. Check out this exchange from Thurday's press conference courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.

Q: Anytime you start a new season, there's some things you're uncertain about. Last year was QB Brock Purdy’s health, you've got some new faces, some rookies in the lineup. If you had to pinpoint some things that you're not certain about, curious about how they're going to turn out on Monday, what would they be?

SHANAHAN: “I love going through a whole training camp and knowing exactly what you’ve got right away and just preparing everyone for Week One and then working off that. It is a little different when your left tackle hasn't been there, your guards, your running back and your starting receiver. Then you’ve got also [LB Dre] Greenlaw, you’ve got Huf. But those guys, Huf has got a possibility this week. Greenlaw we're going to have to wait on. But the guys on offense, there's the little question marks with the injuries and the guy's not here and then all of a sudden they are here, the guys are healthy. But, we’ve still got to work. It's awesome to have our guys back. I feel so good about our team especially being able to finish these and get those two guys back contractually, get some of the health back that guys have been missing on offense which feels great. But now I'm all about going to work and usually you start that pretty early in training camp. I’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys that they're conditioned, they've done everything. But football's about playing as a team and having 11 guys move together and that's what we're trying to get done in these practices.”

Q: What about the workload for those two guys, Williams and Aiyuk, do you expect Brandon to be able to play the 98-percent of the snaps that he normally can?

SHANAHAN: “Yeah, I'd be surprised with that, but my expectations are that I'd be surprised with 98-percent. But I'll see as the week goes. We've had one practice with him. He threw with Brock over the weekend. We got one practice with Trent. Today will be their second. We'll see how they are these three days and then kind of evaluate it.”

TRANSLATION: The 49ers have a great roster, but it's going to take them a few weeks before they hit their stride because so many key players missed training camp. He specifically listed Trent Williams, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk -- five starters on offense. Plus two starters on defense -- Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga.

Sounds like Shanahan has some anxiety about the start of the season. I don't blame him.

Published
Grant Cohn

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News