Is the 49ers-Jets Monday Night Game the Most Intriguing Week 1 Matchup?
Finally, the NFL's regular season is almost here.
The first game will be Thursday night and will feature the Chiefs and the Ravens. Then on Monday night, the 49ers will host the New York Jets. And according to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, these are the two most intriguing Week 1 matchups.
"It’s Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Part 2," writes Verderame. "New York is finally healthy again, and will be looking to win the AFC East for the first time since 2002. And for kicks, Rodgers’s return comes against the 49ers, who famously bypassed him in the ’05 draft. It’s maybe the toughest possible challenge for New York, and a barometer for the defending NFC champs."
Verderame ranks the 49ers-Jets game as the second-most intriguing Week 1 matchup behind Kansas City-Baltimore, but I disagree with him.
49ers-Jets will have so many more storylines than the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Bay Area. We've seen that story plenty of times. It's played out. Old news.
But Robert Saleh is facing the 49ers for the first time since he left them to become head coach of the Jets. It will be fascinating to see Kyle Shanahan match wits with his former defensive coordinator.
In addition, former 49ers defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Solomon Thomas currently play for the Jets. So this game is kind of like a reunion. And if Saleh pulls off the upset, he instantly will put himself int he conversation for Coach of the Year. If he loses, New York reporters will put him on the hot seat.
This will be the best game in the league this weekend.