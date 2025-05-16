All 49ers

49ers HOFer Patrick Willis Named NFL's Top Linebacker of Past 25 Years

Willis was a five-tool linebacker.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former linebacker Patrick Willis gestures after speaking to the crowd during halftime against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers former linebacker Patrick Willis gestures after speaking to the crowd during halftime against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jim Harbaugh once called Patrick Willis the Willie Mays of linebackers.

Willis could do everything well. He was a five-tool linebacker, as Harbaugh put it. He could make plays in the backfield, he could run sideline to sideline, he could force turnovers, he could cover and he could blitz. The complete player.

That's why Pro Football Focus says Patrick Willis was the NFL's best linebacker of the past 25 years -- even better than Ray Lewis.

"Willis finished his NFL career with the highest PFF overall grade ever for the position (94.3) and is the only linebacker to rank in the top five in career PFF overall grade, career PFF run-defense grade (94.5), career PFF coverage grade (94.1) and career missed tackle rate (5%)," writes PFF analyst Jonathon Macri.

"He was never worse than a top-three-graded linebacker overall for six straight seasons, from 2008 to 2013, and was No. 1 in that regard twice."

Not only is Willis the best linebacker of the past 25 years, he's the best linebacker in 49ers franchise history and the best player they've had since the Yorks became the owners roughly 25 years ago. He was even better than Frank Gore who is an all-time great. Gore never was as dominant as Willis. Almost no one was.

The second-best linebacker of the past 20 years according to PFF is Ray Lewis, who started in playing 1996, well before PFF started grading players. So this ranking could be biased in favor of Willis.

Still, Willis was more gifted than Lewis ever was.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News