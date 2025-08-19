Is the 49ers' injury luck turning at the right time?
The last few weeks have started to get ridiculous for the San Francisco 49ers when it comes to injuries. However, the thought was that none of the injuries appeared serious, and there may be a time when a good chunk of the players return. With less than a week until the team shifts to regular-season mode, the 49ers got a heap of players back to practice.
San Francisco 49ers get a slew of players returning to practice
Renardo Green
The 49ers' starting cornerback hurt his hamstring about four weeks ago and has not been practicing since. This has allowed the team to see Dallis Flowers and Darrell Luter under a microscope and may have improved the depth of the unit. Still, they need a healthy Green and he appears on track for week one.
Isaac Guerendo
Guerendo has been out for a few weeks due to a shoulder injury. When it comes to running backs and shoulders, that could have meant back by week one or back by the second half of the season. Fortunately, the team got Guerendo back, and they needed it. Jordan James and Corey Kiner are still hurt, and Patrick Taylor is now on the IR, meaning his year is over.
There was almost a chance that they were going to be on their fifth running back as the backup to Christian McCaffrey in week one. Now, it appears Guerendo will handle all of that work.
Sam Okuayinonu
Okuayinonu was becoming a lock to make the roster before a groin injury sidelined him. He may not get to play in the preseason, but his return does mean that he is still set to make the initial 53-man roster. Okuayinonu returning before Yetur Gross-Matos may also mean that he will see the field for stretches in week one.
Jordan Elliott
Elliott was dealing with a foot injury that did not appear to be serious. Still, Kevin Givens was already out, and with two rookies and Kalia Davis behind Elliott, they were getting thin upfront rather quickly.
Nick Bosa
Bosa has been in and out of practice sessions all summer. It does not appear that anything serious is wrong, but more that they are going to be extra cautious with him, especially with how many injuries they have already suffered.
Jason Pinnock
Pinnock only missed a couple of days, but it is good to note that it is nothing serious.
Notable names that we are still looking for include Jauan Jennings, Ben Bartch, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, Jordan James, and Yetur Gross-Matos.