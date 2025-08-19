All 49ers

Is the 49ers' injury luck turning at the right time?

Finally, some good injury news.

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) celebrates after he breaks up Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catch during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last few weeks have started to get ridiculous for the San Francisco 49ers when it comes to injuries. However, the thought was that none of the injuries appeared serious, and there may be a time when a good chunk of the players return. With less than a week until the team shifts to regular-season mode, the 49ers got a heap of players back to practice. 

San Francisco 49ers get a slew of players returning to practice

Renardo Green 

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 49ers' starting cornerback hurt his hamstring about four weeks ago and has not been practicing since. This has allowed the team to see Dallis Flowers and Darrell Luter under a microscope and may have improved the depth of the unit. Still, they need a healthy Green and he appears on track for week one. 

Isaac Guerendo 

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) reacts as he is taken off the field on a cart after suffering an injury against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Guerendo has been out for a few weeks due to a shoulder injury. When it comes to running backs and shoulders, that could have meant back by week one or back by the second half of the season. Fortunately, the team got Guerendo back, and they needed it. Jordan James and Corey Kiner are still hurt, and Patrick Taylor is now on the IR, meaning his year is over. 

There was almost a chance that they were going to be on their fifth running back as the backup to Christian McCaffrey in week one. Now, it appears Guerendo will handle all of that work. 

Sam Okuayinonu 

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Okuayinonu was becoming a lock to make the roster before a groin injury sidelined him. He may not get to play in the preseason, but his return does mean that he is still set to make the initial 53-man roster. Okuayinonu returning before Yetur Gross-Matos may also mean that he will see the field for stretches in week one. 

Jordan Elliott

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Elliott was dealing with a foot injury that did not appear to be serious. Still, Kevin Givens was already out, and with two rookies and Kalia Davis behind Elliott, they were getting thin upfront rather quickly. 

Nick Bosa

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) watches from the sidelines in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Bosa has been in and out of practice sessions all summer. It does not appear that anything serious is wrong, but more that they are going to be extra cautious with him, especially with how many injuries they have already suffered. 

Jason Pinnock

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) jersey swaps with Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Pinnock only missed a couple of days, but it is good to note that it is nothing serious. 

Notable names that we are still looking for include Jauan Jennings, Ben Bartch, Jordan Watkins, Jacob Cowing, Jordan James, and Yetur Gross-Matos.

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

