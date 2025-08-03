Three 49ers players who may have become roster locks
After going through the San Francisco roster, there are 43 players on the 53-man roster who have their standing on the roster set. While the preseason has not even started yet, you may be able to add three more names to the list of locks based on the way that things have unfolded.
3. Sam Okuayinonu
Okuayinonu was one of the biggest surprises on the 49ers in 2024. He mostly played due to injuries below him, but the 2022 UDFA finished with career highs in everything, including snaps. To be fair, he entered the season with 105 snaps, so that was not hard. Still, he flashed in moments and may have brought this momentum in 2025.
Okuayinonu has been given extra looks in training camp because Yetur Gross-Matos has not been healthy. Mykel Williams has been in and out at times as well, and it has opened a legitimate opportunity. So far, reports are that he has taken advantage. With Gross-Matos having questions, Williams being a rookie, and Bryce Huff likely not playing many run downs, the team would be smart to keep a fifth rusher, and that may be Okuayinonu.
2. Marques Sigle
A fifth-round rookie always has a good chance of making the roster, but he entered a muddy safety room, and his draft status was not high enough to deem him a lock. However, a few things are turning in his favor. The first is that he is playing well. He looks competent and looks like a special teams asset, which should lock him into a spot.
More than that, returning starters Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown have not shown much. For Mustapha, this was expected as he rehabs an ACL. However, every day he misses makes you think they’ll need that extra safety depth, and that is if Mustapaha is even activated before week one. If he is not, the job is locked down for Sigle.
Beyond Mustapha, Brown has just not flashed and has missed some time as well. The team does not want to rely solely on their veteran free agents, so Sigle should make the club.
1. Nick Zakelj
Before training camp, it appeared as if Zakelj was in a three or four-man competition. However, the past few weeks have gone in his favor. Ben Bartch has missed time and has been eased back. Spencer Burford has been almost solely at tackle. Connor Colby is a seventh-round rookie and will take time, and then there is Andre Dillard, who has not played. If Colby makes the practice squad and Dillard gets cut, Zakelj is a clear lock.
However, at this point, the question is more about whether Zakelj will start over Bartch or not. That should put him in good standing.