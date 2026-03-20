49ers Post Free Agency Depth: When will They Add Another Running Back?

The San Francisco 49ers have mostly completed their big free agent moves. So, what does the depth chart look like at the running back position and do they need to continue to add at this position?

San Francisco 49ers running back depth chart

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is the obvious starter and workhorse. The only question is, at his age and workload, will he be able to continue at that trajectory? If not, does the team have a back capable of eating into his workload?

Jordan James

The team would like James to be that guy, but he did not show anything to prove it during his rookie season. He got hurt early on and did not get any carries, seeing just three snaps in the regular season. He had six carries in the postseason, but it is hard to say that the 49ers can just go into next season expecting him to hold down the load as the backup. If McCaffrey went down, they would not be able to trust him to handle a full workload at this point.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Isaac Guerendo

Guerendo is mostly on the team to play special teams at this point. With Skyy Moore out of the way, he could return more kicks, but either way he has been a four-phase special teams option for the 49ers. Still, he is entering his third NFL season and has 84 career carries. None of them came last season, when he played special teams and was active. Nothing about his career says that he can get on the field on offense.

Patrick Taylor

Taylor has been with the team since 2024, but he is mostly on the practice squad and here to help if disaster happens when it comes to injuries. At the very least, he does know the playbook.

The San Francisco 49ers need a running back

The 49ers have to add a running back, whether it be in the draft or free agency. It does not have to be someone like Brian Robinson Jr., and it may end up being more of an insurance plan for James, or competition for him than a replacement, but they cannot go into the season with just James as the backup.

Even if they did trust James, they do not have enough depth when you consider Guernedo is a special teams asset and Taylor is a practice squad player.

Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris are the best free agents available. On day three of the NFL draft they could target Seth McGown, Kaytron Allen or Le’Veon Moss, who are all power backs that could complement James or McCaffrey.