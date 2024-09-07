49ers Injury Report: Key Defensive Lineman Ruled out Against Jets
The San Francisco 49ers' final injury report against the New York Jets is out.
Overall, it is an encouraging one. Christian McCaffrey is questionable with a calf/Achilles, which means he will play. Aaron Banks is also questionable, so he should play as well. However, there is one blemish on the injury report that stings the 49ers a bit.
Key defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos has been ruled out with a knee injury. He was supposed to play an integral role in strengthening the defensive line for the 49ers this year. They have been high on him and his potential impact.
Now, they must start the regular season without him. A bit of a sting, but nothing the 49ers can't overcome. Gross-Matos suffered the injury in the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. It occurred on the same play that Leonard Floyd injured his knee as well.
Unfortunately, Gross-Matos suffered the worst of it as he is still recovering. There is no indication of how soon he will be back. It won't be surprising to see his status in doubt for Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings either. Linebacker Dee Winters has also been ruled out against the Jets with an ankle injury.
Lastly, safety Talanoa Hufanga is doubtful to be active. This should come as no surprise despite Kyle Shanahan giving him a shot earlier in the week. Hufanga barely returned to practice roughly two weeks ago as works his way back from a torn ACL. There is no need for him to get back to the field quickly.
Playing it cautiously is the wise route for him and the 49ers. They didn't put him on the physically unable-to-perform list (PUP), which is a good sign that he'll play in the first four games of the season. If the 49ers placed him on PUP, then he would've missed the first four games. A good sign that he is close.
Really, the only worry is with McCaffrey to see if his calf/Achilles is fine. If there are an any issues in the game, then Jordan Mason is more than capable of keeping the offense efficient.