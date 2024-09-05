49ers Should Rely on Jordan Mason Against the Jets
The first injury report of the week heading into a game usually doesn't carry significant weight.
However, when the San Francisco 49ers revealed theirs, it had an eye-opening name. Christian McCaffrey was on the report as a limited participant. Now, it wasn't the fact that he was on there that was eye-opening. He has been dealing with a calf injury, so it was expected.
What wasn't expected was the new injury specified for him. McCaffrey popped on the report with a calf/Achilles injury. That is a startling update. It is always a cause for concern any time the Achilles is mentioned for a player. The injury isn't new to the 49ers, but new to everyone on the outside.
It makes more sense why McCaffrey was held out of practice for so long. The 49ers are playing it right by holding him back and limiting him. They need him for the long haul of the 2024 season if they want to return to the Super Bowl. And that is exactly why the 49ers should rely on Jordan Mason against the Jets.
The offense will not see a significant drop off if they were to split the workload between Mason and McCaffrey. Even if it did, it is worth it. The 49ers have to think big picture with McCaffrey. An Achilles injury, no matter how mild, is no joke. Let Mason take close to, if not up to double-digit carries. Don't let McCaffrey go for more than three consecutive plays with the ball in hand as a runner or receiver.
It's all about protecting him from himself. Once he goes out there, he isn't going to be thinking about it. Again, his injury can be mild and he can be fine to be a workhorse. But is it worth it in Week 1 against the Jets when there are 16 more games to be played?
Probably not. Use Mason more for this game. Keep it limited for McCaffrey. He should go for no more than 70 percent of the workload. And if the game starts to get out of reach in either direction, pivot to Mason the rest of the way.