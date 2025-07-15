All 49ers

Jauan Jennings Named as 2026 Franchise Tag Candidate

If the 49ers don't extend or trade Jauan Jennings, they could elect to franchise tag him after the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Wide receiver Jauan Jennings has presented the San Francisco 49ers with an ultimatum.

Either they can give him a contract extension, or they can trade him. However, despite the ultimatum, there is a third option the 49ers can elect to take.

That option allows Jennings to play out the final year of his deal, which pays him $7.5 million. And if Jennings proves to have another excellent season, then the 49ers can revisit extension talks.

The reason they can do that is that they can always franchise tag him. Pro Football Network has named Jennings as the 49ers' top franchise tag candidate in 2026.

"Injuries forced Jauan Jennings into a more prominent role in 2024, and he rose to the occasion. The Tennessee product set career highs with 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 2.29 yards per route run and was highly effective from the slot, posting 429 yards and five touchdowns on 52 targets.

"With Deebo Samuel gone, Jennings can step into an even larger role in 2025. Jennings is set to make $7.5 million this season and reportedly wants a new contract or a trade, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The $28 million projected franchise tag for receivers is awfully high for a guy like Jennings, but he clearly believes he deserves a big payday."

Jennings is the most logical franchise tag candidate as of now, but the only reason the 49ers would do that is to extend him. That way, they can factor in the money from the tag into the extension.

Still, I don't see the 49ers tagging Jennings. I think they let him play out the final year of his deal and allow him to walk off into free agency.

