49ers S Ji'Ayir Brown is Being Held out of OTAs
Another player is not expected to be on hand for the San Francisco 49ers during OTAs.
On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that safety Ji'Ayir Brown underwent a procedure on his ankle and won't be ready until training camp.
Shanahan did not disclose the details of Brown's procedure. So, along with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, Brown will also be out of OTAs.
Much like with Pearsall, it is a bit of a sting for Brown to be missing in action. OTAs aren't a make-it-or-break-it point, but it is a kickstarter heading into training camp.
Of all the players who need that, Brown is arguably at the top. He had an atrocious 2024 season after showing some promise in his rookie season, filling in for Talanoa Hufanga.
Unfortunately, Brown couldn't build upon his flashes from his rookie season. Instead, he built upon his errant play and became a liability for the 49ers' defense.
Unlike Pearsall, Brown needs to get back on the field. He needs to make an impression on defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Given how the offseason has played out, it is safe to say that Saleh has full autonomy over the defense. If he doesn't see Brown as a fit, he won't play him.
Kyle Shanahan will have nothing to say about that if Saleh makes the call. Again, OTAs aren't significantly detrimental.
But it does place more pressure on Brown to hit the ground running when he returns for training camp. Saleh will have seen what his defense looks like with other safeties.
The unfortunate part about injuries is that coaches will not sympathize, so if Saleh is comfortable with who is out there now, Brown will need to wait or massively impress.