All 49ers

49ers S Ji'Ayir Brown is Being Held out of OTAs

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown was missing in action from OTAs and for good reason.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) gets ready for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) gets ready for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another player is not expected to be on hand for the San Francisco 49ers during OTAs.

On Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that safety Ji'Ayir Brown underwent a procedure on his ankle and won't be ready until training camp.

Shanahan did not disclose the details of Brown's procedure. So, along with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, Brown will also be out of OTAs.

Much like with Pearsall, it is a bit of a sting for Brown to be missing in action. OTAs aren't a make-it-or-break-it point, but it is a kickstarter heading into training camp.

Of all the players who need that, Brown is arguably at the top. He had an atrocious 2024 season after showing some promise in his rookie season, filling in for Talanoa Hufanga.

Unfortunately, Brown couldn't build upon his flashes from his rookie season. Instead, he built upon his errant play and became a liability for the 49ers' defense.

Unlike Pearsall, Brown needs to get back on the field. He needs to make an impression on defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Given how the offseason has played out, it is safe to say that Saleh has full autonomy over the defense. If he doesn't see Brown as a fit, he won't play him.

Kyle Shanahan will have nothing to say about that if Saleh makes the call. Again, OTAs aren't significantly detrimental.

But it does place more pressure on Brown to hit the ground running when he returns for training camp. Saleh will have seen what his defense looks like with other safeties.

The unfortunate part about injuries is that coaches will not sympathize, so if Saleh is comfortable with who is out there now, Brown will need to wait or massively impress.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News