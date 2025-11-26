Why the 49ers' Defense Excelled Against the Panthers

It was an ugly win for the San Francisco 49ers against the Carolina Panthers.

That can be attributed to the three first-half interceptions from Brock Purdy. However, what wasn’t ugly was the 49ers’ defense. They helped up incredibly despite having to play extra possessions.

Their greatest defensive stand was after Purdy’s first interception. Carolina was knocking on the door for a touchdown until Ji’Ayir Brown reeled in an interception in the end zone. It was a huge stop and morale boost for them.

“I thought he did an awesome job,” Kyle Shanahan said of Robert Saleh’s game plan. “The whole D did. Just especially overcoming those three turnovers. I mean, when you do that, especially I believe one was right there in the red zone, we got the pick, the other one we held him to a field goal, I think. But, it was huge. He did an awesome game plan and the guys played at a high level too.”

The 49ers’ defense hasn’t been at its best this season due to a plethora of injuries. But this game, they were. So, what was it in Saleh’s game plan that made the 49ers’ defense so successful against the Panthers?

Why the 49ers’ defense excelled against Carolina

It’s because they’re the Panthers. If there’s one thing that’s been evident about the 49ers’ defense, it’s that they can succeed against bottom-ten offenses. That’s what the Panthers are.

Sure, Carolina has looked sweet running it with Rico Dowdle. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan is a threat as well, but that’s it.

At the end of the day, the Panthers have Bryce Young as their quarterback. Their head coach, Dave Canales, is also questionable.

It was mind-boggling to see Canales continually call pass plays when it was clear it wasn’t working. Outside of a few plays, including a touchdown to McMillan, it was ineffective.

The Panthers should’ve run it more with Dowdle. He was averaging 6.3 yards per carry. Yet, he only rushed it six times.

What an insane plan from Canales for the Panthers’ offense. Every time he had Young drop back to pass, it made the 49ers’ defense favorable.

The same happened last week against the Arizona Cardinals. It took turnovers and penalties for the 49ers’ defense to excel against them.

I’m all for giving credit where it’s due. Tip of the cap to the 49ers’ defense for doing what they’re supposed to do by handling their business against a weak offense.

But let’s pump the brakes on them being a solid unit. They barely have a few players worth mentioning. When they go against average offenses, they will struggle.

However, next week, they have the luxury of facing Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns. This is most likely going to be another game where the 49ers’ defense looks impressive again.

That’s only going to create false hope that they are a great unit and can compete with anyone.

