Cardinals Writer Provides Scouting Report for 49ers Week 3 Battle
A chance at becoming 3-0 is within reach for the San Francisco 49ers. All they have to do is duke it out with the Arizona Cardinals to get there.
However, that's easier said than done. Arizona tends to play the 49ers tough. Plus, there's only been two weeks of football, so the Cardinals are a bit of a mystery.
To help gain insight on the Cardinals, I asked Cardinals on SI writer Donnie Druin five questions to provide a bit of a scouting report for the 49ers Week 3 matchup.
What are the current strengths of the Cardinals?
Druin: Arizona’s ability to stuff the run has been strong, as their front seven has done a good job of limiting some of the game’s top backs through the early portion of the 2025 season, thanks to guys such as Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Dante Stills.
Their front seven in total is probably their biggest strength - as guys such as Josh Sweat and Baron Browning currently rank in the top echelon of pass rush win rate, too.
What are the current weaknesses?
Druin: Arizona’s typical calling card of establishing the run has been fairly non-existent through the first two weeks, and that’s bled into another weakness: finishing games.
The Cardinals - after holding significant leads in the fourth quarter - have been forced to make huge stops on the final drive of the game in order to secure wins against what many would consider lesser opponents.
With a banged-up cornerback room this week, we may also see their pass defense emerge in this category, thanks to Garrett Williams heading to IR and Will Johnson likely not playing.
How is the connection between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. looking?
Druin: In training camp. we saw what appeared to be an improved connection, though the two are clearly still not 100% on the same page to start the year.
The great debate in the desert right now is exactly why that’s happening, and there’s no accurate way to point the finger at either player - or even offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
The connection is still very much a work in progress despite hopes of it reaching new heights this season.
What’s one pivotal matchup the Cardinals need to go right for them?
Druin: Arizona’s right side of the offensive line has struggled at the beginning of the season, and if they can’t hold their end of the bargain against San Francisco, it could be a long day for the Cardinals’ offense.
We know Kyle Shanahan has a well-oiled machine offensively, regardless of the personnel - though Arizona desperately needs Jonah Williams and Isaiah Adams to hold their end of the bargain to keep up.
What’s your prediction?
Druin: I think this game will be close - very close - like game winning field goal as time expires. Injuries on both sides keep this a somewhat low-scoring game, but with some actual film on Mac Jones, I think the Cardinals dial up the pressure and make it a long day while their offensive struggles continue. AZ 20, SF 17.