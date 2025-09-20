All 49ers

Cardinals Writer Provides Scouting Report for 49ers Week 3 Battle

Get a quick scouting report on the Cardinals from a beat writer who covers the team like a glove.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

A chance at becoming 3-0 is within reach for the San Francisco 49ers. All they have to do is duke it out with the Arizona Cardinals to get there.

However, that's easier said than done. Arizona tends to play the 49ers tough. Plus, there's only been two weeks of football, so the Cardinals are a bit of a mystery.

To help gain insight on the Cardinals, I asked Cardinals on SI writer Donnie Druin five questions to provide a bit of a scouting report for the 49ers Week 3 matchup.

What are the current strengths of the Cardinals?

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93)
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) celebrate the win against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Druin: Arizona’s ability to stuff the run has been strong, as their front seven has done a good job of limiting some of the game’s top backs through the early portion of the 2025 season, thanks to guys such as Calais Campbell, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Dante Stills. 

Their front seven in total is probably their biggest strength - as guys such as Josh Sweat and Baron Browning currently rank in the top echelon of pass rush win rate, too. 

What are the current weaknesses?

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6)
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Druin: Arizona’s typical calling card of establishing the run has been fairly non-existent through the first two weeks, and that’s bled into another weakness: finishing games. 

The Cardinals - after holding significant leads in the fourth quarter - have been forced to make huge stops on the final drive of the game in order to secure wins against what many would consider lesser opponents. 

With a banged-up cornerback room this week, we may also see their pass defense emerge in this category, thanks to Garrett Williams heading to IR and Will Johnson likely not playing. 

How is the connection between Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. looking?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reacts alongside quarterback Kyler Murray (1)
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) reacts alongside quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Washington Commanders in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Druin: In training camp. we saw what appeared to be an improved connection, though the two are clearly still not 100% on the same page to start the year. 

The great debate in the desert right now is exactly why that’s happening, and there’s no accurate way to point the finger at either player - or even offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. 

The connection is still very much a work in progress despite hopes of it reaching new heights this season.

What’s one pivotal matchup the Cardinals need to go right for them?

Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) receives a pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Druin: Arizona’s right side of the offensive line has struggled at the beginning of the season, and if they can’t hold their end of the bargain against San Francisco, it could be a long day for the Cardinals’ offense. 

We know Kyle Shanahan has a well-oiled machine offensively, regardless of the personnel - though Arizona desperately needs Jonah Williams and Isaiah Adams to hold their end of the bargain to keep up.

What’s your prediction?

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) reacts
Sep 7, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) reacts to making first down against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Druin: I think this game will be close - very close - like game winning field goal as time expires. Injuries on both sides keep this a somewhat low-scoring game, but with some actual film on Mac Jones, I think the Cardinals dial up the pressure and make it a long day while their offensive struggles continue. AZ 20, SF 17.

Read more 49ers on SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/Game Day