49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is NFL's Sixth-Best Head Coach per PFN
For the first time in Kyle Shanahan's career as a head coach, he enters the upcoming season with his seat slightly warm.
He's coming off arguably the worst season of his life. The 49ers just went 6-11. And despite numerous injuries to star players, they still underperformed. Which is why this offseason, Brock Purdy received a contract extension and Shanahan did not. He still has to earn his next extension. And if he misses the playoffs again next season, he just might lose his job.
And yet, Pro Football Network ranks Shanahan the NFL's sixth-best coach entering the 2025 season.
"Kyle Shanahan remains one of the NFL’s brightest minds, capable of building elite offenses and contending with flawed rosters," writes PFN's Brandon Austin.
"In a league dominated by star quarterbacks, the San Francisco 49ers have reached Super Bowls with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy under center. There are several pieces of evidence to support Shanahan’s prowess as an offensive architect, including Matt Ryan’s 2016 MVP campaign.
"Shanahan’s system is one of the biggest reasons why some people doubt Purdy. It just works. However, the Niners have experienced plenty of volatility under Shanahan, posting four 10-loss seasons in eight years. Injuries have derailed promising seasons, but as the head coach, he must answer the questions that come his way.
"Despite never hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Shanahan has four double-digit win seasons, including three in the last four years, and multiple NFC Championship appearances. He still has one of the NFL’s most respected reputations."
Austin makes good points, but he praised Shanahan more for his acumen as an offensive coordinator than as a head coach. We know Shanahan's system is good. That's not what this ranking is about.
And as a head coach, I don't see why PFN would rank Shanahan ahead of Sean Payton, who has a Super Bowl ring, or Jim Harbaugh, who has a National Championship and zero losing seasons in the NFL.
The 49ers made it clear this offseason that they value Purdy more than Shanahan. Now Shanahan has to prove that he's still as good as the media thinks he is.