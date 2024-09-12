All 49ers

49ers LB Fred Warner Sizes Up the Minnesota Vikings Offense

What does Warner see?

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) walks to the sideline in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner sized up the Vikings at his locker this week. Here's what he said.

Q: What will be like to go up against Sam Darnold?

WARNER: "I think it's going to be a great battle. With Sam, I was always really impressed with the arm talent. I don't know if I've seen as natural of a thrower of the football as Sam. He's able to make all the throws. He's the guy now over there. He has a load of confidence coming off a big win against the Giants on the road. They're going to be fired up to play at home. We've got to come ready to go."

Q: How does running back Aaron Jones fit into their system?

WARNER: "He fits great. Off first look, he's the Aaron Jones that I've always known. Such a tough runner. He's not the biggest guy, but he plays so big in the way that he runs the football. A guy you have to gang tackle. He played in a big way in the playoffs last year, had a big run on us,. We respect him a lot. We undertand the problem that he is for us."

Q: What do you think of the atmosphere in the stadium?

WARNER: "It's one of the best atmospheres in the league. It's the one I was exposed to my very first game in this league as a rookie playing on the road there. I'll always remember that moment and that feeling I had playing in that game. And even last year, playing on Monday night, same exact thing. We know they're going to be fired up for their first home game."

