49ers LBs Dee Winters and Tatum Bethune Stand Out Against the Titans
Of all the positions on the 49ers defense, linebacker definitely is the thinnest.
Dre Greenlaw is recovering from a torn Achilles and most likely will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he would have to miss at least the first four games. In addition, Fred Warner has a foot injury which has caused him to miss the past week. The 49ers call it irritation and say it's not serious, but it's something to monitor if it lingers or gets reaggravated later in the season.
Behind those two, the 49ers have De'Vondre Campbell, who's 31 and missed five games with the Packers last season. And they have Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, who's currently injured. So the 49ers really need a young linebacker to step up. And two did this past Saturday -- Dee Winters and Tatum Bethune.
Winters was a sixth-round pick last year. He played in the first half in the preseason game against the Titans and recorded five tackles including one for a six-yard loss. He showed his 4.49 speed repeatedly as he made splashy plays. But he also overran certain plays and seemed lost in coverage at times.
Bethune was a seventh-round pick this year, and he ran a 4.77 -- he's not nearly as fast as Winters. And yet, Bethune recorded a whopping eight tackles while playing just 34 defensive snaps. While he was on the field in the second half against third-stringers, he showed he could shed blocks and stop the run between the tackles. And when he hit someone, he knocked that player backward.
Winters and Bethune look like they both could become starters for the 49ers in the future.