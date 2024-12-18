49ers Left Tackle Trent Williams is Likely Done for the Season
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers seriously mismanaged Trent Williams this season.
Williams most likely is out for the final three games with an ankle injury that just won't heal. "If he could get back to healthy, we’d play him," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "But, it's not like that right now, so it's getting closer to being that way."
Williams originally injured his ankle Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The following week, he received a pain injection to play against the Seattle Seahawks, a game the 49ers ultimately lost. In that game, Williams further injured his ankle and hasn't played since.
"We felt safe putting him out there that it couldn't get worse," Shanahan explained. "It would just stay the same."
But it didn't stay the same. His ankle injury got worse. Which means the 49ers probably rushed Williams back too soon.
Williams, 36, held out of training camp this offseason because he wanted an extension, which the 49ers eventually gave to him. It was a 3-year, $82.66 million deal -- a ton of money for an offensive lineman who will be 38 when the deal is done. This season, Williams played in just 10 games before going down with his ankle injury.
Next season, the 49ers need to be more careful with Williams. He's their oldest and arguably most important player. Don't rush him back from injury. Don't ask him to take a pain injection to play through an injury in November.
Be smart.