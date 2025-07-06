All 49ers

Are the 49ers Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders this Year?

If you look at the 49ers' finances this year, it doesn't seem like they expect to make a serious Super Bowl run.

Grant Cohn

December 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
They currently have more than $93 million in dead salary cap space -- tops in the NFL. In addition, they have nearly $46 million in effective cap space -- second most in the NFL. It seems they're undergoing a financial reset so they can go all-in next year or the year after.

And yet, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says the 49ers are one of five true Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.

"In most years, roughly 10 teams are in the window, roughly 10 teams aren’t, and the remaining 12 could break either way," writes Florio. "This year, the AFC’s true short-list contenders are the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Bengals, and Texans. The Broncos and Chargers could force their way into the conversation.

"In the NFC, it’s the Eagles, Lions, Rams, 49ers, and Commanders. Maybe the Buccaneers. Maybe the Vikings."

With all due respect to Florio, he didn't put much thought into his analysis. Essentially, he believes in the 49ers because they were good from 2021 to 2023. Unfortunately for them, their team looks much different in 2025. On paper, they're much worse than the Buccaneers and Vikings, and they might be worse than the Cardinals, too.

To be fair, the 49ers still have plenty of cap space, which means they could sign another player or make a big trade during the season. And if they make another move, they certainly could become contenders. But not until then.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

