Are the 49ers Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders this Year?
If you look at the 49ers' finances this year, it doesn't seem like they expect to make a serious Super Bowl run.
They currently have more than $93 million in dead salary cap space -- tops in the NFL. In addition, they have nearly $46 million in effective cap space -- second most in the NFL. It seems they're undergoing a financial reset so they can go all-in next year or the year after.
And yet, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio says the 49ers are one of five true Super Bowl contenders in the NFC.
"In most years, roughly 10 teams are in the window, roughly 10 teams aren’t, and the remaining 12 could break either way," writes Florio. "This year, the AFC’s true short-list contenders are the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Bengals, and Texans. The Broncos and Chargers could force their way into the conversation.
"In the NFC, it’s the Eagles, Lions, Rams, 49ers, and Commanders. Maybe the Buccaneers. Maybe the Vikings."
With all due respect to Florio, he didn't put much thought into his analysis. Essentially, he believes in the 49ers because they were good from 2021 to 2023. Unfortunately for them, their team looks much different in 2025. On paper, they're much worse than the Buccaneers and Vikings, and they might be worse than the Cardinals, too.
To be fair, the 49ers still have plenty of cap space, which means they could sign another player or make a big trade during the season. And if they make another move, they certainly could become contenders. But not until then.