Robert Saleh Gives Surprising Comments on the 49ers’ Run Defense

Declining in any facet is the last thing the San Francisco 49ers can afford right now.

The playoffs are steadily approaching. They need to be as strong as possible. Unfortunately, that isn’t happening, as their run defense is faltering lately.

Against the Tennessee Titans, the 49ers allowed 136 rushing yards for an alarming 6.8 yards per carry. That’s unacceptable.

And Robert Saleh would agree with that sentiment. On Friday, he was asked about the 49ers’ run defense's recent slip, and he gave a surprising comment on it.

Robert Saleh sounds off on the run defense

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh speaks with 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

“There has been some good, some bad. Didn't like the way we finished last week. I take responsibility for that fourth quarter. We're up three scores with nine minutes to go, playing more pass defense than run defense and I think they got about 57 yards on that last drive and a little over 50 yards in the run game. But, it's definitely got to be firmer.”

It’s fascinating that Saleh would blame himself, but I think he probably doesn’t that even if it isn’t true. He has a very young defense.

The last thing he wants to do is put them on blast and ruin their confidence. I’m sure internally, he’s demanded that they need to be better.

But for him to be so humble and willing to be the lightning rod for the criticism is admirable. It’s no wonder that the 49ers’ defense has played well despite the lack of talent.

They’re going to need to play exceptionally well on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Their running game is no joke with Jonathan Taylor.

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) attempts to tackle Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You've got to be able to try to make teams one dimensional,” Saleh said, “but it's especially true this week with Jonathan Taylor and their offensive line and the way they do things. They're pretty darn good at running the football and we’ve got to be good.”

The good news is that the 49ers will likely have reinforcements against the Colts. Tatum Bethune will have a chance after returning to practice Friday, and so will Jordan Elliott. His absence can be overlooked as to why the Titans ran it so well on the 49ers last week.

“He’s a big body, he's stout. He has got good short-area quickness and good foot speed and he's physical with his hands. When he gets off the ball and he strikes and everything's aligned, he's pretty dominant in there. So, obviously having him in there helps big time for the run game.”

The 49ers have to tighten up their run defense. With the playoffs looming, the last thing they need is for another weakness to emerge.

