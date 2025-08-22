All 49ers

49ers’ Levi’s Stadium Named Worst in NFL by Fans – Here’s Why

Is this a fair assessment?

Henry Cheal

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers practice during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers practice during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Although Levi’s Stadium is set to host the Super Bowl at the end of the 2025 season, fans have ranked the San Francisco 49ers’ home as the "worst" stadium in the NFL.

In a new fan study conducted by TheSpun ahead of the 2025 season, Levi's was named the worst in the league.

Does Levi's Stadium deserve that label?

The 49ers have called Levi's Stadium home since the 2014 season, after the demolition of the beloved Candlestick Park.

The report shares that the San Francisco 49ers' stadium received a poor score of 3.24/10, with total gameday costs reaching $238.5.

That's a lot of money, even for those located in the San Francisco Bay Area, making it a pretty unaffordable experience from a financial perspective.

On top of that, the venue isn't located in San Francisco anymore. Instead, you're travelling 64 km south in Santa Clara, which the report lists as one of the hardest stadiums to reach on gameday.

The move was driven by one thing: more money.

With the heart of Silicon Valley right on its doorstep, the stadium was designed to attract blue-chip and big tech sponsors. But the fact that Levi’s still draws so much criticism points to a bigger issue.

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) deflects the football intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The baking hot sun offers no protection to those attending. The only reason fans put up with it is because they love the team.

Levi’s Stadium was meant to be a revolutionary piece of architecture, but a key design element was missing: a roof. Unlike other modern NFL stadiums, it couldn’t include one due to its location directly beneath the flight path to San Jose International Airport.

“I guarantee there’s a lot of bias in the reviews from these sites," one fan wrote. "That said, Levi’s could do a lot to fix the vast majority of the complaints by simply installing something to shade fans from the heat at afternoon home games early in the season."

“As season ticket holder Levi’s does stink," another fan added. "There is no character to the stadium, no restaurants nearby, the concession stands are unbelievably slow and inefficient, the stadium bakes in the sun and so much more.

“I say tear it down, move the voodoo doll buried under the stadium and rebuild with a dome stadium that doesn’t bake people,” shared another fan.

While the 49ers aren’t headed for a new stadium anytime soon, the older Faithful will forever cherish memories of Candlestick.

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

