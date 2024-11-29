49ers LG Aaron Banks to Miss Week 13 Game vs. Bills with a Concussion
The 49ers won't have the left side of their offensive line this Sunday when they face the Bills.
Left guard Aaron Banks will miss the 49ers' Week 13 game with a concussion he suffered last week in the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Packers. In addition, future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams will miss the game with an ankle injury.
That means the 49ers starting left tackle will be Jaylon Moore and their starting left guard most likely will be Spencer Burford. Without Williams and Banks, the 49ers have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Their only good remaining offensive lineman is rookie right guard Dominick Puni who committed three penalties last week and then had an MRI on his shoulder on Monday. So even he isn't 100 percent healthy.
Despite the 49ers' patchwork offensive line, the 49ers expect starting quarterback Brock Purdy to return from a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's game. Purdy obviously would give the 49ers a better chance to beat the Bills than Brandon Allen would. But even with Purdy, the 49ers probably won't win considering the offensive line is decimated, Nick Bosa won't play, Fred Warner has a fractured ankle, the 49ers are playing their second cross-country road game in two weeks and the Bills are at home coming off a bye. This is as close to a scheduled loss as it gets in the NFL.
The 49ers should strongly consider not playing Purdy.