49ers LG Aaron Banks to Miss Week 13 Game vs. Bills with a Concussion

The 49ers won't have the left side of their offensive line this Sunday when they face the Bills.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Aaron Banks (65) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Aaron Banks (65) after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Left guard Aaron Banks will miss the 49ers' Week 13 game with a concussion he suffered last week in the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Packers. In addition, future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams will miss the game with an ankle injury.

That means the 49ers starting left tackle will be Jaylon Moore and their starting left guard most likely will be Spencer Burford. Without Williams and Banks, the 49ers have one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Their only good remaining offensive lineman is rookie right guard Dominick Puni who committed three penalties last week and then had an MRI on his shoulder on Monday. So even he isn't 100 percent healthy.

Despite the 49ers' patchwork offensive line, the 49ers expect starting quarterback Brock Purdy to return from a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's game. Purdy obviously would give the 49ers a better chance to beat the Bills than Brandon Allen would. But even with Purdy, the 49ers probably won't win considering the offensive line is decimated, Nick Bosa won't play, Fred Warner has a fractured ankle, the 49ers are playing their second cross-country road game in two weeks and the Bills are at home coming off a bye. This is as close to a scheduled loss as it gets in the NFL.

The 49ers should strongly consider not playing Purdy.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

