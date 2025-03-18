49ers Limiting Cash Spending Could be a Disastrous Move
It’s a penny-pinching season for the 49ers.
The 49ers are limiting their cash spending this offseason and potentially moving forward for various reasons. On the one hand, limiting cash spending has a benefit, which is why the 49ers are enacting these financial limits.
On the other hand, the 49ers' decision to limit cash spending could be disastrous. It’s a disastrous move because Paraag Marathe and Jed York are meddling again.
Does anyone remember the last time they meddled?
Oh, that’s right. It led Jim Harbaugh to his departure, while the 49ers dove straight into the gutter.
It wasn’t until York had an epiphany that he needed to step out of football operations and gave Shanahan the power to revive the 49ers that they were resurrected.
The only concern right now is the 49ers may be overreacting too much to one losing season. It’s not like they’ve been riddled with issues for years that have led to failures.
In any case, it’s not time to panic just yet. The offseason needs to play out more before it is clear what the 49ers are doing.
Maybe it is as simple as resetting this offseason to set up for 2026. This was the offseason to do it. There were hardly any of their free agents worth bringing back.
Not to mention that the free agency class was lackluster. Even if the 49ers were operating as they were in previous offseasons, I don’t see them cashing out on players like D.J. Reed or Milton Williams.
They didn’t miss out on any free agent. At least, there wasn’t one worth overpaying significantly for. Still, it would be naive to not believe or consider that the early seeds of Marathe and York meddling haven’t been planted.
If they are, 49ers fans better hope that no one allows those seeds to be watered and given sunlight. Otherwise, this team is going to find itself in a dumpster fire again.