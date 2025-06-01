All 49ers

49ers Linebacker Nick Martin Already Looks like a Draft-Day Steal

Let's see if Martin can live up to the 49ers' vision for him.

Grant Cohn

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, left, watches draftee Nick Martin (45) during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the 49ers drafted Nick Martin in Round 3, lots of experts thought he was a reach.

But through one week of OTAs, he seems likely to start at outside linebacker in the 49ers' base defense -- either on the weak side or the strong side, with Dee Winters as the other outside linebacker.

That's why Bleacher Report names Martin as one of this year's biggest draft steals already.

"Nick Martin wasn't viewed as a Day 2 prospect entering this year's draft," writes Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. "The San Francisco 49ers selected him in the third round anyway. Why? Well, they saw something in the Oklahoma State prospect that likens him to Dre Greenlaw, who left in free agency this offseason.

"The 5'11", 221-pound linebacker is undersized by NFL standards and a knee injury limited him during the 2024 campaign after amassing 140 total tackles the previous year. But he presents similarities to Greenlaw to fit into San Francisco's defensive scheme.

"Martin, with his 4.53-second 40-yard-dash speed, will be a chase linebacker while possibly starting next to Fred Warner."

Martin also has long arms which will help him in coverage. Both he and Winters will cover a tone of ground in zone coverage, but their competition will come down to which player defends the run better in the preseason.

In 2024, Winters struggled to defend the run, which is a big reason the 49ers drafted Martin in Round 3. If they had confidence in Winters, they probably would have drafted someone else in Round 3.

Let's see if Martin can live up to the 49ers' vision for him.

