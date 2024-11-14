All 49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams Misses Practice with an Ankle Injury

This is concerning.

Grant Cohn

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Naquan Jones (96) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Trent Williams missed his second practice in a row on Thursday with an ankle injury. He also sat on Wednesday, but his absence flew under the radar because he never practices on Wednesdays. The 49ers call this weekly day off a "vet day." But they listed his ankle issue on Wednesday's practice report, so this is a prolonged issue.

Williams apparently injured his ankle Sunday during the 49ers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He never left the game and the 49ers didn't mention him among the injured players immediately afterward or the next day. So the issue must have popped up on Tuesday. Perhaps the soreness took a couple days to set in. Or maybe Williams is just getting old.

Williams is 36 and hasn't played a full season since he was 25. He generally misses one or two games every season. Which means Williams' ankle injury could keep him out of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fortunately for the 49ers, the Seahawks aren't particularly good. The 49ers should be able to beat them even if Williams doesn't play. But Seattle is coming off a bye week, so they'll be extra rested and prepared. And if the 49ers somehow manage to lose this game, their odds of making the playoffs will drop significantly. So it's not a must-win game, but it's close.

I'm guessing Williams would play through a bad ankle injury in the playoffs or late in the regular season, but not in November.

Stay tuned.

