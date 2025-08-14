49ers Might Kick the Tires on Former Pro Bowl Receiver
The wide receiver position has become desolate for the San Francisco 49ers.
So many injuries have derailed the position. It’s made holding a normal practice in training camp difficult for the 49ers.
That is why they’ve been signing a new receiver practically every other day. First, it was Equanimeous St. Brown, then Andy Isabella, and most recently, Malik Turner.
Given the rate at which receivers are getting injured, Turner is likely not going to be the last receiver the 49ers sign.
At this point, I’m sure the 49ers are holding their breath and knocking on wood every day that Ricky Pearsall doesn’t reinjure his hamstring.
Getting Jacob Cowing back had to have made the 49ers ecstatic as well, especially because rookie Jordan Watkins is dealing with a high ankle sprain.
Even with Cowing back, the 49ers need reinforcements at wide receiver. That’s why the 49ers might kick the tires on former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr..
For those who are holding out hope and banging the table for Amari Cooper, it’s not happening. Give up that dream and save yourself further disappointment.
The 49ers have made it clear that they are aiming for cheap players who are strictly training camp bodies, and Beckham fits that mold. It isn’t exclusive to the wide receiver position.
They’re doing it everywhere, like at cornerback when they signed Eli Apple. Hilariously, a fuss was made about it by fans on social media platforms.
The reality is that Apple, and many other signings, are just so the 49ers can have an actual practice. They are desperate to hold practice because of the injuries, not to add to the position for the season.
It’s more of a temporary desperation since they haven’t lost several receivers for the season. Signing Cooper would be to make him an integral part of the offense, and the 49ers can’t do that.
They need those reps to go to Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, and Brandon Aiyuk when they come back, Demarcus Robinson after his looming suspension, and Cowing.
Not to mention that there aren’t a ton of passing reps to go around when you factor Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle into the equation.
Signing Beckham makes perfect sense for the 49ers right now. He’s been in a similar offense before, thanks to his tenure with the Miami Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel.
Do not be surprised if, sometime soon, the 49ers bring him for a workout and sign him.