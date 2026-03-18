49ers’ Glaring Weakness Exposed After George Kittle’s Injury Comments

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle revealed to the world that he played through injury for multiple games in the 2025 regular season.

He admitted he first picked up the injury against the Indianapolis Colts, by which point the 49ers had already secured a playoff spot. Despite the No. 1 seed in the NFC still being within reach, Kittle played through three games with two torn ligaments before ultimately rupturing his Achilles against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round.

This is a mind-boggling admission that raises serious questions about the front office’s decision-making, and it helps explain why the 49ers received poor grades in key training and medical areas.

The 49ers' training staff must be changed

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

According to the NFLPA’s 2026 report card, the San Francisco 49ers received a C- grade for both their training room and training staff. These low grades highlight ongoing concerns around injuries and the effectiveness of the staff responsible for player care.

Training and medical staff are expected to play a crucial role in injury prevention, recovery, and rehabilitation, ensuring players are physically prepared and not rushed back too soon. They are also responsible for monitoring workloads, providing proper treatment, and maintaining overall player health throughout the season.

Yet Kittle playing through those injuries suggests these standards are not being upheld at the highest level. The franchise must address this critical area, as the consequences are already evident.

Kittle has now suffered the most serious injury of his career, an Achilles rupture at 32 years old, raising real questions about what can be expected from arguably the greatest tight end in 49ers history in the final years of his career.

This situation should raise alarm bells. It also serves as a key case study when considering the wider injury problems the 49ers endured last season. Rookie Mykel Williams suffered a torn ACL, Nick Bosa sustained the third ACL tear of his career, and Fred Warner dealt with a season-ending ankle injury. Jauan Jennings played through broken ribs, Brock Purdy battled turf toe, Kittle also struggled with hamstring issues, and Ricky Pearsall dealt with an MCL sprain.

Looking ahead, the 49ers must take a proactive approach to prevent similar situations. Investing in better recovery systems, stricter return-to-play protocols, and improved communication between staff and players could prove vital in protecting their stars and sustaining long-term success in an increasingly demanding NFL schedule.