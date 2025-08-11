49ers Injury Report: One Player Returns, Another is Added
The injury report has yet to be a fully positive one for the San Francisco 49ers.
On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed the 49ers' injury report. The positive note is that one player is returning, but another player is being added.
First, the positive. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing is set to return to practice on Tuesday after passing his final tests to be cleared from his hamstring injury.
"Jake had a real good day today," Shanahan said. "Hit all his times and stuff so he'll get out there tomorrow."
Shanahan also added that cornerback Renardo Green, also dealing with a hamstring injury, did not pass his tests so it will be another week for him.
But Green is trekking closer to returning. So, despite not being able to return yet, there is light to be seen at the end of the tunnel.
The negative of the 49ers' injury report is that rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins has a high ankle sprain. He sustained it in the preseason loss to the Denver Broncos.
"Jordan Watkins ended up having a high ankle sprain. He's gonna be out about a month." Shanahan said. "He didn't feel it after the game. He was surprised. he actually reported some other things, came in the next day saying how it was a little sore, maybe we should look at it, and we weren't worried about it until we got an MRI, and it showed a high ankle. Who knows the date on those, but it usually takes about a month to me."
At this point, it is safe to assume the 49ers will have a new player added to their injury report. Their injury rate is extremely discouraging now.
Watkins didn't even have any issues after the game. Shanahan didn't name him as a player who got hurt against Denver in his postgame press conference.
The bad luck is rooted in this team, and the players have to cross their fingers that the bad luck doesn't strike them.
It's a shame that Watkins will be out for roughly a month. He played well against the Broncos, with his highlight being the 50-yard catch and run on the opening drive.
That was a great game for him to build on because he had sweet and negative moments. The negative moment was running a poor route on the interception Mac Jones threw.
Now, he must put all his focus on resting and recovering instead of polishing up on what he learned from his first NFL action.