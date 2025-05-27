The 49ers' Most Exciting Undrafted Free Agent Addition
Some of the 49ers' best players under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have been undrafted free agents.
We're talking Jordan Mason, Raheem Mostert, Azeez Al-Shaair, Kendrick Bourne and Emmanuel Moseley. None of them were drafted. All of them became key contributors for the 49ers. So it's worth getting to know the 49ers' undrafted free agents. Chances are one of them will make the team at some point.
This year, the 49ers' most exciting undrafted free agent addition is Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner according to Bleacher Report.
"San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is known for plucking running backs out of relative obscurity and turning them into productive ball-carriers," writes Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.
"It's not any stretch of imagination to think undrafted free agent Corey Kiner could be the next in line.
"Kiner ran for 2,200 yards over the last two seasons and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. At 5'9" and 209 pounds, the LSU transfer is a pinball of a running back capable of making sudden cuts and bouncing off of contact. He doesn't present a top gear, but he's willing to show how he can produce in Shanahan's run-friendly scheme."
Kiner is intriguing because he's so similar to the running back the 49ers drafted in Round 5 -- Jordan James. Both are about the same size and have essentially the same strengths and weaknesses. Which means Kiner has a legitimate chance to make the team. He just has to beat out a fifth-round pick. And the winner of that competition could become Christian McCaffrey's backup now that Jordan Mason is on the Vikings.
Kiner will be a player to watch when OTAs start this week.