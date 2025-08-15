The 49ers' Most Important Remaining Position Battle
With training camp in full swing, the San Francisco 49ers are starting to wrap up their roster decisions and position battles. Mo Moton of Bleacher Report went through the most enticing position battles for every team and came away intrigued by the safety battle for the 49ers.
The San Francisco 49ers need a playmaker to replace oft-injured but talented All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga, who signed with the Denver Broncos.- Mo Moton
Brown may be losing his grip on a starting job. Following ankle surgery, he's missed practices, which has allowed Grant to get reps with the first-team defense, along with Jason Pinnock, who's primed to start at free safety.
Among the four players in contention for the open spot, Sigle was the only one to suit up against the Broncos in Week 1 of the preseason, and he exited in the second quarter because of an injury.
Until Malik Mustapha is ready to return from a torn ACL, Brown could be a full-time starter in consecutive seasons.
If Brown can't shake the injury bug, free-agent signee Grant will have a chance to develop in a starting role following an inconsistent four-year run with the Atlanta Falcons.
Who will start at safety for the San Francisco 49ers?
As noted, you would expect Jason Pinnock to start at free safety. More than that, you would expect Malik Mustapha to jump in at strong safety when he returns from the PUP, regardless of what happens this summer. However, Mustapha may miss at least six games, if not more, this season.
Beyond that, while Pinnock is still the likely starter, he has been banged up at times and has been shuffling with both the first and second team as they try to find the perfect combination.
The 49ers have wanted Ji’Ayir Brown to seize the job and never give it up. That simply has not happened. Despite starting for long stretches over the last two years, you could make the case that he is the least likely to start based on his play and injury issues.
Richie Grant is the veteran and looks like he brings the highest floor. Meanwhile, Marques Sigle is the rookie and may be the one who brings a legitimate ceiling to the safety room. So, however they plan to go about the position will decide who starts.
This is probably the best position to discuss because most of the starting spots have been sealed up in San Francisco. It has been a few weeks since anyone has questioned whether Upton Stout will start, and Dee Winters seems to have won the second linebacker job on day two.
At wide receiver, the question is more about who will be healthy for week one, and at left guard, Ben Bartch will start so long as he is healthy.
If there is another position to watch, it is likely defensive tackle. Jordan Elliott is likely to start, but the second tackle could be anyone. Rookie CJ West has outperformed rookie Alfred Collins, but if we are judging just on preseason, then Kalia Davis should start.
Kevin Givens is injured, and then Evan Anderson and Sebastian Valdez are in the mix, making it interesting to watch. The issue is that the majority of these guys will make the roster, and most of them will see a decent snap share in a rotation, even if they do not start.
However, at safety, if Brown does not win the starting job, we are not going to see him on defense this season. The stakes are higher, which makes it the right choice for the best camp battle.