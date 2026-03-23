49ers 7-Round Mock Draft After Free Agency: Adding a Skill Player Early

The San Francisco 49ers are now two weeks removed from free agency, and there are five weeks until the 2026 NFL draft. It is a good time to reassess where the team stands and what needs they may want to hit as they enter the draft period. What would a potential 7-round mock draft look like for the San Francisco 49ers?

Round 1 | KC Concepcion | WR | Texas A&M

The 49ers are using one of their 30 pre-draft visits on Concepcion, so it is clear that they are gathering information and want to know more in the case that they draft him. Concepcion is great with the ball in his hands, which the 49ers love, and he can help get the wide receiver room much younger.

Round 2 | Gabe Jacas | Edge | Illinois

The 49ers need to replace Bryce Huff, but the edge group is so deep that waiting until the second round for this role makes sense. Jacas is great for the 49ers because he can come in with pass-rushing specialist traits, but he presents enough run defense upside that he could get on the field for a bigger role.

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Round 4 | Beau Stephens | LG | Iowa

The team goes from one Iowa guard to another. Connor Colby was drafted much later, and Stephens was an upgrade on the Iowa offensive line, so he should be able to unseat Colby as a potential starter whom the team found in the fourth round. It is hard to beat that kind of value.

Round 4 | Michael Taaffe | S | Texas

Taaffe is exactly the type of safety that the 49ers would need on day 3. He is a smart, instinctive communicator on the back end. He lacks some change of direction ability and may be better in the box, but he can start his career getting dime work beside Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown. In the worst case, he can play special teams.

Round 4 | Nick Barrett | DL | South Carolina

The 49ers need one more depth lineman behind Osa Odighizuwa, Alfred Collins, and CJ West. Barrertt would be a solid addition at this stage of the draft, and he can play rotationally as a rookie.

Round 4 | Marlin Klein | TE | Michigan

The 49ers need one more tight end, and they would prefer that he is a blocking threat. Klein is one of the better blockers in the draft, and he presents enough pass-catching upside that the 49ers have to be interested.