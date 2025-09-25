All 49ers

49ers Must Resist the Temptation to Add This Player Despite the Need

This newly released player could help the 49ers at a position of need, but they must resist the temptation to add him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Opening the 2025 regular season at 3-0 has to make the San Francisco 49ers feel amazing.

However, it mustn't make them feel too high from the hot start. The 49ers are still a team with some issues that can use improvement or reinforcement, like the safety position.

Veteran Jason Pinnock knows the defense, but is average. Rookie Marques Sigle is promising, but struggles in coverage. Recently, a popular safety just became a free agent.

This player could intrigue the 49ers and reinforce the position. However, the 49ers must resist the temptation to add this player despite the need.

49ers must not add this safety

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is tackled by Houston Texans safety CJ. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player that the 49ers must not add to the team is C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He was just released by the Houston Texans for various reasons.

The summarized reason for the Texans releasing Gardner-Johnson is because he's a toxic player. He was throwing teammates under the bus and was lashing out due to Houston's 0-3 start.

While the frustration is understandable with the loss, it isn't going to fly in any locker room with going at teammates in that manner.

Gardner-Johnson wasn't abiding by his assignments anyway. This tweet below cites how Gardner-Johnson would abandon his role and cost the defense dearly.

No wonder the Texans cut ties with him. He's in the locker room trashing his teammates as if he's been performing soundly. The reality is, he was part of the issue for the woes they're experiencing.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Do the 49ers need a player like that? Are they that desperate for safety that they should add Gardner-Johnson? Absolutely not. Stay far away from him.

A toxic player is one thing, but a toxic player who performs skittishly? That's a hard pass. Even if his skills fit better with the 49ers and provide a boost, he's not a team player.

Exposing the rookies and the young players around him would be detrimental. Also, if DeMeco Ryans, who spent years with the 49ers, was done with him, then that should tell the 49ers everything.

They still have ample respect and admiration for Ryans. If a player was cut after three games by Ryans, then there's no way the 49ers should target that player.

Safety is in a rough spot for the 49ers, and even when Malik Mustapha returns, it'll still be in one. But adding Gardner-Johnson would do more harm than good, even if his skills would boost them.

Thanks, but no thanks.

JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

