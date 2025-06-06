All 49ers

The 49ers had the NFL's 2nd-Worst Offseason Per CBS Sports

For years, putting an elite roster together was easy for the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

For years, putting an elite roster together was easy for the 49ers. And that's because their quarterback, Brock Purdy, was getting paid less than $1 million per season.

Now, he's getting paid $53 million per season on average, and so the 49ers have had to completely revamp their roster. Nine starters left this offseason and the 49ers attempted to replace most if not all of them with draft picks.

That's why CBS Sports says the 49ers had the second-worst offseason in the NFL.

"The 49ers' 2024 season was a disaster and the offseason wasn't much better," writes CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani. "No team lost more talent, as safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, pass rusher Leonard Floyd, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and running back Elijah Mitchell are now playing for new franchises. The 49ers also traded away versatile offensive weapon Deebo Samuel and running back Jordan Mason.

"Meanwhile, the 49ers' free agency class is headlined by tight end Luke Farrell and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Bryce Huff is an interesting addition via trade, but he was a disappointment in Philadelphia last season. According to CBS Sports Research, San Francisco's $264 million free-agent spending deficit from players lost to players acquired was the largest in NFL HISTORY."

The 49ers will say that the players they lost weren't essential to their team, but Dajani is correct that no team lost more talent than the 49ers did this offseason. Now, they're expecting Purdy to carry a flawed roster, something he could not do last year.

Good luck with that.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News