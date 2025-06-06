The 49ers had the NFL's 2nd-Worst Offseason Per CBS Sports
For years, putting an elite roster together was easy for the 49ers. And that's because their quarterback, Brock Purdy, was getting paid less than $1 million per season.
Now, he's getting paid $53 million per season on average, and so the 49ers have had to completely revamp their roster. Nine starters left this offseason and the 49ers attempted to replace most if not all of them with draft picks.
That's why CBS Sports says the 49ers had the second-worst offseason in the NFL.
"The 49ers' 2024 season was a disaster and the offseason wasn't much better," writes CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani. "No team lost more talent, as safety Talanoa Hufanga, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, offensive guard Aaron Banks, cornerback Charvarius Ward, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore, pass rusher Leonard Floyd, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and running back Elijah Mitchell are now playing for new franchises. The 49ers also traded away versatile offensive weapon Deebo Samuel and running back Jordan Mason.
"Meanwhile, the 49ers' free agency class is headlined by tight end Luke Farrell and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Bryce Huff is an interesting addition via trade, but he was a disappointment in Philadelphia last season. According to CBS Sports Research, San Francisco's $264 million free-agent spending deficit from players lost to players acquired was the largest in NFL HISTORY."
The 49ers will say that the players they lost weren't essential to their team, but Dajani is correct that no team lost more talent than the 49ers did this offseason. Now, they're expecting Purdy to carry a flawed roster, something he could not do last year.
Good luck with that.