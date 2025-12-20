Brock Purdy Sounds Off on the Colts’ Defense

It’s easy to look at the Indianapolis Colts and cite their running game.

Jonathan Taylor has been on a tear this season. He’ll be in the running for Offensive Player of the Year. However, the Colts also have a solid defense.

The San Francisco 49ers will be tested against them, especially with DeForest Buckner likely coming off of Injured Reserve. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is also a great coach.

Even without two of his starting cornerbacks, Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, the Colts’ defense is no joke. Just ask Brock Purdy.

Brock Purdy raves about the Colts’ defense

“They do a lot. And I think they do a great job of just playing fast and hard,” Purdy said. “The physicality when you watch their film pops out. They fly around to the ball and I think just overall they’ve got playmakers. Their defensive line, they all play together, they're really physical. And then the guys outside of that, they're flying around and they make plays on the ball.

The 49ers’ offense has been clicking on all cylinders for the last month. There haven't been many mistakes from them, aside from the Carolina Panthers game.

Even then, they won that game. Still, the 49ers have to lock in. This is a dangerous defense they’re facing, and it’s in primetime. That gets players up to play all the time.

“So, this is a defense that you can't slip up on, you can't take a breath for one play,” said Purdy. “They'll expose you right when you think you’ve got it.

“It's going to be a four-quarter game of being discipline and attacking when we need to attack. But, we respect the heck out of them and what their D-Coordinator has done wherever he's been. He's a very respectable play caller. We’ve just got to be on top of it.”

Purdy is spot on. Any mistakes made by the 49ers against them will fuel them and make it difficult to establish consistency.

They can’t let the Colts dictate the terms. Taking care of the football and playing to their strengths will be crucial to them getting the win.

The stakes are high for the 49ers in this game. A win will earn them a playoff berth and, most importantly, keep their No. 1 seed hopes alive.

