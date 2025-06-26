The 49ers' Offensive Line Still is a Major Issue
After losing nine starting players this offseason, the 49ers still have a lot to like about their roster, but their offensive line remains a major issue.
It wasn't particularly good last season. Now, it's even thinner, which is why it's one of the most untalked about problems in the NFL, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
"They’re losing Jaylon Moore to the Chiefs and guard Aaron Banks (who got a big payday in Green Bay)," writes Breer. "Trent Williams is still great, but he’s going into his 16th season, turns 37 next month, and has been nicked up the past few years. There is some promising young talent there (Dominick Puni is one to watch), but the depth is fair to question."
Breer is absolutely correct. The 49ers are one injury to Trent Williams away from fielding an offensive line that consists of Spencer Burford, Ben Bartch, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni and Colton McKivitz. On paper, that would be the worst offensive line in the NFL. And Williams has missed at least one game every season since 2013.
You'd think the 49ers would have made some bigger investments into their offensive line this offseason, considering they have $46 million in cap space and just gave Brock Purdy a five-year, $265 million extension. Usually, teams want to protect their franchise quarterback. I guess the 49ers expect Purdy to protect himself.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, if Purdy gets injured, they'll be blamed for going cheap on the offensive line.