49ers Offensive Lineman Jon Feliciano Says He's Ready to Return
Reinforcements are on the way.
Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano posted on X today that he's ready to return to action. Feliciano has been on Injured Reserve with a knee injury all season after signing a one-year extension with the 49ers this offseason.
Feliciano, 32, originally signed with the 49ers as a backup in 2023. But midway through last season he took Spencer Burford's job as the starting right guard and kept the job through the Super Bowl. But Feliciano left that game early with an injury and hasn't been fully healthy until now.
But the 49ers don't need him to start at right guard anymore -- now they have rookie Dominick Puni who will be their starting right guard for the next decade barring injury. He's already the second-best offensive lineman on the team after Trent Williams. There's no way the 49ers would bench Puni for Feliciano.
So Feliciano's only opportunity to play would be at center in place of Jake Brendel. Brendel isn't a particularly good center, but offensive line coach Christ Foerster loves him and seems to believe he's better than Feliciano. So barring an injury to Brendel, I'm guessing Feliciano will be a backup when he returns.
If Puni, Brendel or left guard Aaron Banks were to go down with an injury, Feliciano might be the next man up at each position. And he would be a good replacement in a pinch. But he's too old to play full time for more than a month or two without getting injured.