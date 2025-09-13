49ers Offensive Player Calls Week 1 Performance ‘Rusty’
Despite a 17-13 Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line continues to look worse for wear.
This lingering issue could once again play a key role in determining their final record.
But one offensive lineman acknowledges there's plenty of room for improvement, calling his season opener a "rusty" performance.
Dominick Puni blames 'rusty' Week 1 performance on training camp absence
Dominick Puni's sophomore campaign hasn't gone as hoped. He suffered a PCL sprain during the second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
He thinks that absence played a big role in his struggles. PFF gave him a 51.2, the lowest grade on the 49ers’ offensive line.
"Rusty, rusty for sure," Puni said when asked to assess his Week 1 performance. "I think I got hurt at an untimely time. To miss the last two weeks of camp, that's really probably the most important time. And then, to come back for just a week of practice, and try to get two really good practices, and then go out there and play live football again for the first time in however long, I was definitely rusty.
"But I'm glad I played. I played through the knee, got comfortable with it. That was my biggest thing; I just wanted to make sure I could still play football, and I was comfortable. And now, I feel good."
Puni credits work with Chris Foerster after preseason injury
Puni knows better than anyone that his game needs significant improvement heading into Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.
The 49ers could also see Trent Williams sit out after he missed all practices this week while dealing with a potential knee injury.
His absence leaves a massive void in the offensive line, but Puni is probably regarded as the second-best lineman on the roster.
Puni attributed Chris Foerster for helping him get back to the level he's capable of, stating: "He understands you can't just come back and just be as good as you can. It's gonna take a little bit. But at the same time, you've gotta be a pro. You've gotta handle everything you can when the time comes.
"So when the [opportunities] come, you actually gotta take advantage of it. He understands that, but he's definitely doing a great job pushing me to get back to that level of play I can play at."
Puni’s preseason injury was unfortunate, but it’s crucial that it doesn’t stunt his development.