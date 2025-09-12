Why Trent Williams might sit out the 49ers' Week 2 game in New Orleans
While most people have been focused on the injuries of Brock Purdy and George Kittle this week, another player who's arguably more important than those two quietly has missed practice the past two days as well.
I'm talking about Trent Williams, the 37-year-old future Hall of Fame left tackle who's coming off one of the worst performances of his career. He was dreadful against the Seahawks, and at one point, he hobbled off the field with a leg injury.
Apparently, he injured his knee. That's why he hasn't practiced since that game. We'll see if he participates in today's walkthrough in a few hours.
Even if Williams sits out today's walkthrough, he still could play on Sunday if he wanted to. He's that good -- he doesn't necessarily need practice to play. He knows the offense and the game plan and doesn't need to walk through them to understand them.
If Sunday's game were a must-win playoff matchup, I'm guessing he might play even if he's not 100 percent healthy. We saw him play injured during the 2021 postseason.
But it's Week 2, the 49ers are 1-0 and lots of their starters will be out this Sunday. I'm talking Purdy, Kittle, and possibly Ben Bartch and Jauan Jennings, too. They haven't practiced this week, either. Which means if Williams plays on his injured knee, the 49ers still could lose, and he might make the injury worse than it already is.
And that's why he might not play this weekend. It might be smarter for him to sit, let his knee recover all the way, and be 100 percent healthy when Purdy and Kittle return. Take your lumps now as a team. Don't space them out.
Of course, Williams sitting would seriously hurt the 49ers' chances of winning this weekend. Without Williams, the 49ers are 4-12 since 2020, which is when they traded for him. In addition, they're 2-6 without Kittle during the same time span, and they're 0-3 without Purdy since he became their starting quarterback.
Fortunately for Purdy's backup, poor Mac Jones, he's facing the Saints, whose quarterback, Spencer Rattler, never has won a start in the NFL. His win-loss record is 0-7 with a career completion percentage of 57.
Even if Williams doesn't play, the 49ers still should be able to find a way to win. He wasn't particularly good last week, anyway. But the win won't be pretty. This game on Sunday could be extremely ugly.