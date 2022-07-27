49ers Officially Excuse Jimmy Garoppolo From Training Camp

Jimmy Garoppolo will not take part in practice with the 49ers for training camp.

Kyle Shanahan made that official Wednesday at his press conference following Garoppolo passing his physical and not being placed on PUP (physically unable to perform list).

"We're saying 'Go ahead you don't have to be here.' said Shanahan. "If he wants to be he can, but I think Jimmy, like I said yesterday Jimmy, John, and I talked for a while. We understand every part of this situation and I think both sides know that each side is doing as good as we can."

The 49ers have officially excused Garoppolo from training camp following Shanahan's comments. Not like it was much of a shock to hear, but it does make it official. Garoppolo will still report to the 49ers' facility for some rehab during practice days for now, so we'll see how long that keeps up.

"He was in this morning doing his throwing program." said Shanahan on the status of Garoppolo. "I don't think he's still here, so he came in did that and got out. I'll stay in communication with Jimmy. We'll keep doing that and take it one day at a time.

Looks like all Garoppolo will be doing is clocking in and clocking immediately out following some rehab. This is the right course of action the 49ers are taking here. Keeping Garoppolo away from the practice field is best no matter how strong the team is that Trey Lance is their starting quarterback. They're doing that, while also being his support in his rehab.

It does behoove the 49ers to ensure Garoppolo can get back into full form, so if they can help support his rehab in any way, then they'll do it. A trade is still in the works for them, but with no trade partners in sight, you have to wonder if the 49ers will release Garoppolo or if Garoppolo will demand one. The Niners are no longer on the hook with his $7.5 million injury guarantees, so cutting him will come at zero consequence.

I believe Garoppolo will demand the 49ers release him by next week. Let's see if it pans out.