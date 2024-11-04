49ers Open Practice Window for Jon Feliciano
The 49ers have reinforcements on the way.
In addition to Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers opened the practice window today for veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano. That means Feliciano technically remains on Injured Reserve, and the 49ers have the next three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster or else he'll have to miss the entire season. Same goes for McCaffrey.
Feliciano, 32, originally signed with the 49ers in 2023. He eventually started seven regular season games and three playoff games at right guard after replacing Spencer Burford.
But Feliciano missed all offseason due to injuries, and his absence opened the door for rookie offensive lineman, who has become the unquestioned starter at right guard for the foreseeable future -- he's a terrific player. So Feliciano will have to find a new position or return to the bench.
I'm guessing he will return to the bench and be the first man up at guard or center in case of an injury. But starting center Jake Brendel has struggled big time in pass protection this season, plus he makes lots of mistakes when he sets protections at the line of scrimmage. If he continues to struggle, the 49ers could replace Brendel with Feliciano. But it's unlikely Feliciano would be much of an improvement after missing so much time due to injury.
Still, it's always good to have an experienced offensive lineman on the bench who can play multiple positions. And considering how long the season is, he could be a factor down the stretch.