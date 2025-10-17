49ers Have an Opportunity to Wake up Their Run Game Against Falcons
Arguably, the most disappointing facet of the San Francisco 49ers this year has been their run game.
Part of that has been the fierce defensive fronts they’ve faced this season. Another is that Christian has probably lost a step. But it’s mostly been mediocre blocking.
The offensive line, tight ends, and wide receivers are letting Christian McCaffrey down. However, this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons provides an opportunity for the 49ers to wake up their run game.
Why the 49ers can wake up their run game against Atlanta
The Falcons are ranked as the 10th-worst defense in run stuff rate at 15.3 percent. Meaning, they struggle to blow up runs at or behind the line of scrimmage. They have also allowed 72 rushing yards over expected.
So, they struggle to contain runs a lot. Conversely, the 49ers get their runs stuffed at the fourth-highest rate at 21.7 percent. One of these two teams is going to have to give, and it has to finally be the 49ers.
Last week, they had an impossible task to get it going against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer, who ranks as the best defense in run stuff rate at 22.2 percent.
The 49ers are going from the best defense at stuffing the run to one of the worst, and they have George Kittle back. Not to mention that the Falcons are coming off a short week and have to travel to Levi’s Stadium.
This is a prime opportunity, coincidentally on primetime, for the 49ers to wake up their run game. It’s not going to get easier the following week when they hit the road to face the Houston Texans.
They have to get it rolling against Atlanta. Some momentum has to be built. McCaffrey doesn’t have to go for 100 yards, even though that would be stupendous, but he does need to showcase efficiency.
A stat line of 16 carries for 80 yards would be amazing for McCaffrey. That would be the most rushing yards he’s had this season and yards per carry. There just has to be something positive the 49ers can come away with from this game.
As of now, it’s bleak that the 49ers will ever find success in the run game. Circling back to what I stated earlier, it could be that McCaffrey is losing a step, but it’s largely because of the inconsistent blocking all around.
If you were to tell me that a Kyle Shanahan offense would be ineffective on the ground, I would’ve thought it was because McCaffrey was out. But he’s been perfectly healthy and can’t get anything going.
This matchup with the Falcons is a perfect chance to inject life into the run game. And if they can’t do it, then the reality is this is what the run game is for the 49ers this season.
