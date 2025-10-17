All 49ers

49ers Have an Opportunity to Wake up Their Run Game Against Falcons

There's a good chance the 49ers can get the run game going against the Falcons. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arguably, the most disappointing facet of the San Francisco 49ers this year has been their run game.

Part of that has been the fierce defensive fronts they’ve faced this season. Another is that Christian has probably lost a step. But it’s mostly been mediocre blocking. 

The offensive line, tight ends, and wide receivers are letting Christian McCaffrey down. However, this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons provides an opportunity for the 49ers to wake up their run game. 

Why the 49ers can wake up their run game against Atlanta

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes the ball
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons are ranked as the 10th-worst defense in run stuff rate at 15.3 percent. Meaning, they struggle to blow up runs at or behind the line of scrimmage. They have also allowed 72 rushing yards over expected.

So, they struggle to contain runs a lot. Conversely, the 49ers get their runs stuffed at the fourth-highest rate at 21.7 percent. One of these two teams is going to have to give, and it has to finally be the 49ers.

Last week, they had an impossible task to get it going against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer, who ranks as the best defense in run stuff rate at 22.2 percent.

The 49ers are going from the best defense at stuffing the run to one of the worst, and they have George Kittle back. Not to mention that the Falcons are coming off a short week and have to travel to Levi’s Stadium.

This is a prime opportunity, coincidentally on primetime, for the 49ers to wake up their run game. It’s not going to get easier the following week when they hit the road to face the Houston Texans.

They have to get it rolling against Atlanta. Some momentum has to be built. McCaffrey doesn’t have to go for 100 yards, even though that would be stupendous, but he does need to showcase efficiency.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a gain
Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

A stat line of 16 carries for 80 yards would be amazing for McCaffrey. That would be the most rushing yards he’s had this season and yards per carry. There just has to be something positive the 49ers can come away with from this game.

As of now, it’s bleak that the 49ers will ever find success in the run game. Circling back to what I stated earlier, it could be that McCaffrey is losing a step, but it’s largely because of the inconsistent blocking all around.

If you were to tell me that a Kyle Shanahan offense would be ineffective on the ground, I would’ve thought it was because McCaffrey was out. But he’s been perfectly healthy and can’t get anything going.

This matchup with the Falcons is a perfect chance to inject life into the run game. And if they can’t do it, then the reality is this is what the run game is for the 49ers this season.  

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.

Read more 49ers On SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News