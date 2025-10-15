The Best and Only Way the 49ers Can Mask Fred Warner's Loss
It's impossible for the San Francisco 49ers to fill the void left by Fred Warner.
There is no linebacker on the trade market or in free agency that they can bring in to shrink it the slightest. Not even Tatum Bethune or another rostered linebacker will help.
The 49ers' defense is going to struggle immensely without Warner. It was already tough enough with Nick Bosa out for the season.
However, there is one way the 49ers can mask Warner's loss. It's the best and only way they can do it, and it has nothing to do with the defense.
How to mask Fred Warner's loss
It's by having the offense lead the way. The 49ers will go as far as their offense does. This was supposed to be their identity anyways.
It wasn't until the defense showed incredible standards from the beginning that their identity shifted. Now, it's back to where it was well before the regular season.
For years, the 49ers have relied upon their defense as their top strength. 2025 has to be the year that the offense does it. This is where most of their money is tied up.
That means Kyle Shanahan has to be at his best, which he has. He's been play-calling a clinic without so many of his star players on offense.
When Brock Purdy returns, he has to be at his best. If he performs anywhere close to how he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 49ers will lose every game.
He has to get it together. He has to stop playing hero ball and run the offense. Purdy is at his best when he plays within the confines of the offense and has flashes of playmaking ability.
Speaking of playmaking ability, it's been lacking from Christian McCaffrey. Maybe he has lost a step. The running game isn't his fault too much. The 49ers still can't figure out how to run block.
It's as if these players just started playing football for the first time. The offensive line hasn't been dominant consistently, and the tight ends and receivers have been just as bad, if not worse.
There's little hope they will get it together, but they have to. It's the only way the 49ers will be able to overcome Warner being out for the season. They need to control the time of possession and score.
Doing so will protect the defense and give them leeway. The reality is that the 49ers' defense will likely allow points at an alarming rate moving forward without Warner.
Their pass rush is ineffective with Bosa out, and the rest of the defense will unravel with Warner gone. Shanahan, Purdy, McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Ricky Pearsall have to be at their best.
Anything less will plummet the 49ers to a team that struggles to compete.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him on the 49ers.