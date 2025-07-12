49ers Optimism in 2025 Tied to Health and Robert Saleh’s Return
The San Francisco 49ers are a trendy pick to get back to the playoffs after a down season. Bleacher Report explained why as they went through each team and gave a reason for optimism. The 49ers' reason is simple: this will be a much healthier team this year.
The San Francisco 49ers have to be healthier in 2025
After reaching the NFC title game in four of the previous five seasons, the San Francisco 49ers stumbled to a 6-11 record in 2024. Injuries to key players like Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams played a large role in San Francisco's 2024 decline, but fatigue may have also been a factor.- Kristopher Kox
By reaching the Super Bowl during their 2023 campaign, the 49ers played an extra three games and played into February. They played an extra three games in 2022 as well, which means they played roughly two-and-a-half seasons over those two years.
This year, San Francisco has had a full offseason to get healthy, rest and reload. Players like McCaffrey and Williams should be ready to go by the start of the season, and an influx of rookie talent—the 49ers' first five draft selections were defenders—should help replenish a defense that ranked 29th in points allowed last season.
San Francisco also brought back defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this offseason.
Aiyuk (torn ACL, MCL) is likely to miss regular-season time, but if the rest of the offense is and can stay healthy while the defense rebounds, San Francisco should be back in the Super Bowl mix. The 49ers have done it before, as they followed an injury-impacted 6-10 campaign in 2020 with an appearance in the NFC Championship Game the following year.
The case is clear. Of course, the flip side of this is that Williams is getting up there in age, and McCaffrey is hitting the point in running back carries where you see the impacts. As noted, Aiyuk is likely going to miss some time, so while there is optimism in all three returning, it can be equally as guarded.
One thing that was not mentioned was Nick Bosa missing three games and likely being healthier overall this year. The team went 1-2 without him, with two of the losses being ugly blowouts.
However, a strong point for the optimism is the return of Robert Saleh. Some coaches are not as great head coaches, but they can be game-changing coordinators. Just look at Vic Fangio for one example.
Saleh could be in that mold where he may not have been ready for the spotlight and ownership issues in New York, but he can surely draw up a defense still. The 49ers have consistently shuffled and failed to find an identity on that side since he left, so his return, plus a healthy Bosa, could have the defense looking better than some anticipate. On offense, it is all about health.
If all of that comes together, which is certainly could, the 49ers will be dangerous once again.