49ers Pick Michigan Defensive Tackle Kenneth Grant in New Mock Draft
The 49ers always want to have at least one dominant defensive tackle.
That's why they gave Javon Hargrave $21 million per season. They thought he could replace DeForest Buckner whom they foolishly traded to the Colts during his prime. Now the 49ers plan to release Hargrave this offseason after two unspectacular seasons with the team. Which means the 49ers probably want to take a defensive tackle with the 11th pick.
That's why The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs projects the 49ers to pick Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant in Round 1.
"San Francisco's identity on defense has long been built with a formidable defensive line," writes Crabbs. "The unit has suffered due to aging, attrition, and injuries — plus Javon Hargrave is scheduled to be a free agent.
"If the team wants to make a successful transition amid the rising costs of their veteran players, drafting Kenneth Grant to serve as the new anchor in the middle makes sense. He's got freakish athleticism and the ability to be a true, three-down terror."
Grant certainly has the size and athleticism the 49ers want from their defensive tackles. And the fact that they have defensive line coach Kris Kocurek could entice them to draft Grant, who has lots of potential if the right person can coach him up. Kocurek is considered to be one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL and the 49ers think highly of him.
If he wants Grant, I imagine the 49ers will take him.