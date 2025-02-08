49ers Pick Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Walter Nolen in New Mock Draft
The 49ers are overhauling their defense.
The brain trust of Nick Sorensen and Brandon Staley are out and have been replaced by Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley. Now, the 49ers need to remake their starting lineup, particularly on the defensive line.
That's why CBS NFL Draft analyst Tom Fornelli projects the 49ers to pick Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen with the 11th pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
"Based on what I've seen to this point, Nolen is the most slept-on prospect in the draft," writes Fornelli. "He is a large, disruptive force in the middle of your defensive line and strikes me as the kind of player Robert Saleh loves at that spot. There are plenty of really good edge guys in this class, but I don't think the interior has that same depth. I bet Nolen's stock rises as we approach the draft."
I would agree with everything Fornelli wrote except the part about Nolen being slept on. I think that's old news. He was outstanding at the Senior Bowl last week. NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah even compared him to Quinnen Williams on the broadcast. Williams of course played for Robert Saleh on the Jets. It stands to reason that Saleh would want a younger version of Williams on the 49ers.
But Williams was the third pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. If Nolen does well at the Combine in a couple weeks, I expect he'll be a top-10 or potentially a top-5 pick as well.